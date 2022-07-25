A project has been launched to support young people by teaching them about bike maintenance and security.

An initiative developed by the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club and the Bhive Community will support young people by providing sessions in bike maintenance and safety.

After identifying a lack of training in the Grantham area, the two organisations came together to create the initiative, which will be led by Sandra Mullin MBE, a City and Guilds qualified bike maintenance instructor.

From left: Sandar Mullin MBE, Sunrise President Irvin Metcalf, and President Elect Lez Jones in the workshop

The sessions, designed for children aged 11 or over, will be held on Tuesday August 2 and every Monday thereafter at the Bhive Community Centre based in Finkin Street.

Each session will accommodate several people and last for two hours, the times being 10am until 12, and then 1pm to 3pm.

The instruction will be mostly practical, including puncture repairs and brake maintenance as well as general maintenance. Security etching and safety issues will also be covered in the sessions.

Sandra will be supported by a small team of community volunteers and members of the Sunrise Club.

This is the first project of new president Irvin Metcalf, who said: "This is a really exciting and innovative project for our club to be involved in, and will be of great benefit to the local biking community that is growing rapidly."

President elect Lez Jones added: "We are supporting this, as we feel that the safety and security of young bike owners is paramount, and giving them the opportunity to learn and develop general bike maintenance skills is an added bonus, which we hope will be beneficial to the participants."

The site on Finkin Street has a workshop with several bike stands, and the Sunrisers are further supporting this project with the provision of resources including tool kits and puncture repair kits.

Sandra said: "I am looking forward to working with these young people, and passing on my knowledge to them, to provide them with information that will give them the details of how to look after their bikes and themselves when out on their bikes, giving everyone an opportunity to 'Bee on yer bike', the name under which the project will operate."

Susan Swinburn, CEO of Bhive, said: "It will be of great benefit to see the bikes ridden by these young people being safe and roadworthy."

If you are interested in this, contact either Susan Swinburn or Sandra Mullin on 01476 592775 ​or search for 'Bee on yer Bike Grantham'.