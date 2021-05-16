Home   News   Article

Bike stolen from Grantham charity Inspire+

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:17, 16 May 2021
A Grantham based sports charity are appealing for information after a child's bike was stolen during a break-in on Friday night.

The blue child's road bike was taken from Inspire+ during a break-in at their equipment store at Belton Lane School in Graantham.

The bike is one that the charity takes into schools.

The bike was stolen on Friday night. (47220240)
Inspire+, aims to improve the lives for young people through sport and healthy active lifestyles.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency 101 number, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 28515521

