Police are appealing for information after a bike was stolen from a garden in Grantham.

The Trek Marlin 5 bike, which cost approximately £700, was taken from a property on Hornsby Road in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).

The bike belonged to Steve Smith, who had used it to train for his trek up Ben Nevis to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The bike was stolen from a garden in Grantham. (51017798)

The 33-year-old climbed Ben Nevis completely barefooted while carrying a 100lb barbell to mark the two year anniversary of his mother’s death from cancer on July 29.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the bike to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called from a property in Hornsby Road in Grantham at around 6.40am after reports of a bike theft.

"The trek bike was discovered missing at 5am and was last seen at 10.30pm the night before.

If you have any information that can help us find the bike, call 101, quoting incident number 57.”