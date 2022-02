A bike worth over £500 was stolen from a shed over the weekend.

The theft of a bike from a shed on Harlaxton Road was reported to Lincolnshire Police on February 26

The bike, a blue Voodoo Aziz, is valued at £550.

A similar incident was reported to the police on the same date, with a garage on Harlaxton Road broken into, however, nothing was stolen.