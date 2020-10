A bike was stolen in Grantham yesterday after the victim left the bike locked and secured to the bike rack while she was at work.

The bike was taken from the car park at Grantham Book Services on Trent Road, Grantham, between 6am and 6pm.

The bike's owner relies on the bike to get to work and is appealing for its return.

The bike was stolen from Grantham yesterday (Sunday). (42756978)

Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you have any information.