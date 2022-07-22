Staff at a financial advisory firm have kickstarted a fundraising campaign for two national charities with a team bikeathon.

The team at Grantham-based fintech, Paylink Solutions raised £200 for tech charity Computer Aid and mental health charity Mind as staff cycled 100 miles in four hours.

Paylink CEO Susan Rann and Head of IVA at PayPlan, Ellie McKinnon, kicked things off at 9am with an impressive 20 minutes each on the bike and the team kept the wheels turning right up until 1pm.

Ellie McKinnon (left) and Susan Rann (right) kick things off. (58151782)

Joe Clarke, head of operations at Paylink, said: “It was great to see so many people from all departments within the business getting involved and doing their bit to raise some money for two fantastic causes.

“This was our first charity event of the year but certainly won’t be the last.”

To donate to Paylink’s Mind page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paylink-solutions and to donate to Paylink’s Computer Aid page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paylinksolutions.

