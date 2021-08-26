Biker describes motorcycle accident which blocked A1 at Grantham

A biker has described the aftermath of an accident involving a motorcyclist which blocked the A1 northbound yesterday (Wednesday).

The accident happened around 2pm at Gonerby Moor. Biker Robert Johnson, from Sheffield, told the Journal he saw the result of the incident which involved a motorcyclist.

Mr Johnson said: "It happened just before we got there going north. As we passed, it looked like something hit the bike, which was 30 yards up the roadside near the edge of the slip road, with the biker being attended to by passers-by."

There was a severe accident on the A1 northbound at Grantham on Wednesday afternoon. (50583101)

Mr Johnson added: "The biker was on his back, minus a right boot and looked in a bad way. As a biker myself, I hope he is okay because the bike didn't look in a good way either. Impossible to say what the cause was, but there was a parked lorry on the side of the road. Wasn't pretty. Not good to see a brother down."

The AA reported severe delays as a result of the incident with the northbound road blocked between the A52 (Barrowby turnoff) and B1174 Great North Road (Marston turnoff).

The AA is reporting a clear A1 this morning in the Grantham area.