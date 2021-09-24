A Grantham biker has taken part in a relay around Britain to raise money for a boy who has a fatal disease.

Nick Bradley rode 120 miles from Bury St Edmunds to Lincoln carrying mascot Jeffrey Da Bear to help raise money for Jeffrey Charlesworth, aged 5, from Lancashire. Batten disease is a fatal disorder of the nervous system.

Nick set off from Vertu Honda, Spittlegate Level, at 9am on Saturday to ride the 100 miles to the Krazy Horse motorcycle dealership and cafe in Bury St Edmunds to collect Jeff Da Bear who was being carried up from Basildon by Ferenc Sisak on his motorbike.

Nick Bradley is joined by bikers at Vertu Honda, Spittlegate Level, as he sets off on his trip. Pictured are, from left, Tom Naylor, Dave Ferguson, Noel Chapman, Paul Boyd, David Mitchell, Nick Bradley and Paul Musson. (51515215)

Nick said: “After strapping the bear to my seat we then had to make the 120 miles ride to meet the next group of riders waiting for us in Lincoln that would be carrying him up to Bridlington. Because of the tight schedule we had to ride fairly fast. Of course we kept to the speed limits.

“Jeff DaBear is now touring Scotland so eventually he will have gone completely around mainland Britain. He is getting quite a following from the media.”

The bikers taking part in the relay all make a donation of £10 and money is being collected along the route.

Nick Bradley, right, collects Jeff Da Bear who was being carried up from Basildon by Ferenc Sisak. (51515481)

Nick added: “ I would like to thank all the guys that got involved on the day and to everyone that donated

money for such a worthy cause.”

Nick was joined by other bikers in Grantham for the journey to Bury St Edmund’s .

Jeff’s journey can be followed on Facebook - Jeffreys Biker Journey.