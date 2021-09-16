A Grantham biker says he is honoured to be taking part in a relay around Britain which will raise money for a young boy who has Batten disease.

Nick Bradley will be riding between Bury St Edmunds and Lincoln tomorrow (Saturday) with Jeffrey Da Bear, a mascot which is being carried around the country as part of the relay. Money is being raised along the route and each rider is donating £10 to take part.

The money is being raised for Jeffrey Charlesworth, aged 5, from Lancashire. Batten disease is a fatal disorder of the nervous system.

Nick Bradley wears his We ride for Jeffrey T shirt. (51273128)

Nick says he would like to see fellow bikers join him on this part of the relay or turn up to see him off on his journey at 9am tomorrow from Vertu Honda in Harlaxton Road. His part of the relay starts at the Krazy Horse cafe in Bury St Edmunds.

Nick said: “I am absolutely honoured to be asked to carry Jeffrey Da Bear. I am picking him up in Bury St Edmunds and then riding the 100 miles or so to Lincoln where I will hand him over to the next team. I would love other bikers to come and join me or see me off at Vertu Honda.”

If you would like to join Nick or get more details about the relay call him on 07910 303693 or go to Jeffreys Biker Journey on Facebook.