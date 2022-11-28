A total of 365 motorcycles took part in the Bottesford Toy Run on Sunday to deliver toys to Grantham for local families this Christmas.

Organiser John Bartlett said he was delighted with the turnout with bikers delivering an estimated 1,000 toys to Grantham before they moved on to Melton Mowbray to deliver more.

John said: "It was a brilliant turnout. I am proud as always of the bikers. The day was very, very good."

The Toy Run from Bottesford at Barrowby Gate in Grantham. (60945114)

Bikers from Nottingham, Derby and Leicester, as well as Grantham and Melton, took part, gathering in Bottesford before making their way into Grantham along the A52.

The toys were delivered to South Kesteven Sports Stadium where they were collected and will be distributed to local children and their families by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The bikers, many of them in Christmas fancy dress, were welcomed by the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal.

Coun Jeal tweeted: "This morning, I welcomed 365 motorbikes, 51 Santas, 15 elves, a polar bear and a Christmas tree to Grantham in the annual Bikers Toy Run. Hundreds of presents for good causes across Grantham..."

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal with festive friends at the toy run. Photo: Mayor of Grantham Twitter (60945640)

Bikers gather in the car park at South Kesteven Sports Stadium during the toy run. Photo: Mayor of Grantham Twitter (60945657)

Some bikers dressed up as Santa for their toy run. (60945118)

The bikers will hold their annual Easter toy run in March.

