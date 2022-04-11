An annual event returned as bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children.

Hundreds of bikers rode from Bottesford to Melton via the Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham over the weekend for the 31st Easter egg run.

Two thousand Easter eggs were collected for children in Grantham and Melton, as 437 riders took part.

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006544)

The bikers were greeted at the Meres by plenty of well-wishers, including Mayor Dean Ward.

After two years without the annual event, organiser John Bartlett was pleased with the turnout.

He said: “It was fantastic. A very good turn out, the weather was beautiful. It was really really good, considering there were ones in Nottingham and Peterborough."

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006541)

As well as the Easter egg collection, £240 was raised by the bikers, with the money being split between helping Ukraine and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

John said that he was surprised that 190 bikers stayed for the duration of the ride to Melton, which is more than would usually go.

He added: “They really enjoy it, especially with the weather being so nice."

The event has been running now for 33 years, and a similar collection of toys is due to take place on November 27, ahead of Christmas 2022.

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006523)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006550)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006553)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006556)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006559)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006562)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006565)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006568)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006571)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006526)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006529)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006532)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006535)

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006538)