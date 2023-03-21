An annual event where bikers deliver Easter eggs to underprivileged children returns this weekend.

The 32nd Bottesford egg run returns on Sunday.

The bikers will gather at The Rutland Arms in Bottesford at 11am, arrive at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham at 11.30am where they will drop off some eggs, before making their way towards Melton Mowbray to deliver the rest.

Bikers collected 2,000 Easter eggs for children in Grantham and Melton. (56006544)

Organiser John Bartlett said: “We are just hoping it’s a good turnout and all we can hope for as well is good weather!”

The riders will also have a police escort by Leicestershire Police.

Last year, 2,000 Easter eggs were collected and 437 riders took part.

All motorcyclists and scooterists are welcome.

The Rutland Arms will be open from 9am on the day serving refreshments.

For more details, contact John Bartlett on 01780 762531 or 07790 583082.