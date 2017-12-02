Bikers ride into Grantham with thousands of toys for needy children

Thousands of toys have been delivered to needy children in the Grantham area thanks again to hundreds of generous bikers.

A total of 429 bikes, trikes and scooters took part in the Toy Run on Sunday from Bottesford to the Meres lesiure centre in Grantham. The bikers were met by the Mayor of Grantham Coun Mike Cook and his wife Marjorie.

Bikers on this year's Toy Run. Photo: Stewart Mackinder

Sainsbury’s donated over 400 mince pies for the event.

Elizabeth Carnell from the 7th Day Adventist Church arranged for the collection and distribution of the gifts.

Coun Cook said: “The bikers came from all points of the area, bringing Christmas gifts for vulnerable children, those in hospital and others. For helping to organise the event, our thanks go to the staff at the Meres, Air Cadets of 47F and the volunteers from the Charter Trustees. Without their help the event could not take place.

“This year a special big thank you goes to Sainsbury’s who donated 500 of their delicious mince pies. It was a truly good day.”

John Bartlett, who has organised the bikers’ run every year for 28 years, said the run was excellent this year. He praised the Rutland Arms pub in Bottesford for looking after the bikers with breakfast. He said: “They did us proud.”