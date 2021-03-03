A council hopes to provide a bike store and showers for its staff and members to reduce car use.

Members of South Kesteven District Council's cabinet agreed 'costs and benefits' of the proposal for its St Peter's Hill offices in Grantham would be investigated.

The spend could also include 'pool cycle opportunities' - an environmentally friendly version of a pool car scheme.

SKDC's cabinet meeting on March 2 (44795345)

All seven members of the all-Tory cabinet voted in favour of exploring the costs of the the project when they held a virtual meeting yesterday (Tuesday).