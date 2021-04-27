Thieves have stolen two bikes today while children were being taught to ride safely on the roads.

The Tiger Fury mountain bikes were stolen off the back of a trailer while the Year 6 children, from Greenfields Academy in Grantham, were being taught what to do at a T junction.

The children were at Goodliffe Road, just off Trent Road, earlier today when the bikes were stolen.

Two blue Tiger Fury mountain bikes were stolen while schoolchildren were doing their Bikeability training. (46618890)

Chris Armond, Greenfields executive head, said: "This is devastating for the school. The bikes were all brand new. We purchased them so that we can deliver Bikeability to our pupils, so they can learn how to keep themselves safe on the roads.

"Teachers were literally in the middle of teaching rider skills and confidence for cycling at a T Junction. The two bikes still on the trailer were then stolen, just yards away from the where the class was taking place."

If anybody has any information about the stolen bikes they should call police on 101, quoting incident number 204 of April 27.