Bin collections in North Kesteven are due to restart on Monday after they were suspended because a third of the team was affected by Covid.

The council says waste and street scene services will start again on Monday, February 22, although there may still be a depleted workforce when they resume.

Staff are required to undertake further virus testing before returning to work and some are still required to self-isolate for a few days.

The council says the aim is for:

Full collection of residual black bin waste in line with the usual weekly schedule

Fulfilment of brown bin garden waste collections in line with the usual fortnightly schedule

Resumption of litter and dog bin emptying

Clearance of any flytipping

Collection of green-lidded recycling will resume in the week beginning on March 1.

Other areas of work will recommence as soon as possible as more staff become available for work.

Council leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “I thank our residents for their understanding and patience at this time. It is much appreciated.

“To have had to suspend our waste services over the past week because of virus transmission and self-isolation requirements was a great disappointment to us, not least because the entire team have maintained such a valiant level of service over the past year. But it was the right thing to do in respect of the health and wellbeing of the entire team, their families, our customers and communities.

“I send my best wishes to them all in their recovery and return to work, and on behalf of the Council and our communities I thank them for all that they have done, for what they continue to do and for their diligence in complying with public health measures and self-isolation requirements, so that we are able to resume operations and limit service disruption. We have thoroughly reviewed all of our procedures and strengthened mechanisms to support colleagues in their safe return to the coalface of public service,” he said.

“We are so deeply heartened by the sheer volume of appreciation, goodwill and messages of support shown by our customers and to have the confidence of our residents behind us as we resume activities is a source of great reassurance."

For customers whose collections were disrupted, a reasonable amount of side waste will be taken on the first resumed collections.

For black-bin customers this applies mainly to Friday collections and for all recycling collections between March 1 and 5.

The council says if waste can’t be squashed into a bin, bag or bundle it and present it alongside the bin. It says if residents can hold on to any waste and spread it over subsequent collections, that would be appreciated.

Additional slots can be booked to take any excess household waste and recycling to the Household Waste Recycling Centres in Lincoln and Sleaford. Book a slot at https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/clickandtip