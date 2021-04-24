Bin fire in Grantham caused by 'carelessly discarded smoking materials'
Published: 09:42, 24 April 2021
| Updated: 09:48, 24 April 2021
A bin fire that broke out yesterday (Friday) afternoon was caused by "carelessly discarded smoking materials".
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the blaze at High Street, Grantham yesterday at 4.16pm.
The contents of one bin were extinguished using three buckets of water.
On Twitter, Lincs Fire & Rescue confirmed that the caused of the fire was "carelessly discarded smoking materials".