Tickets are selling fast for a bingo night with a twist.

Bingo Revolution at Buzz Bingo, based in Venture Way, Grantham, on May 27, with over 500 tickets already sold.

The event will involve music from noughties dance band Ultrabeat, as well as comedians and prizes, including a six foot inflatable dinosaur.

Bingo Revolution is coming to Grantham. (55193490)

Bingo Revolution combines the classic game of bingo with singalong tunes, with Ultrabeat performing a DJ set on the night.

The night, starting from 8.45pm, will also feature a pig-throwing contest and DJ Jim Slipp, who will play a mix of 80s and 90s hits.

Ben​​ Coxhil, head of events and entertainment at Buzz Bingo, said: "The sales have been really positive.

"We are really hoping for a sell out event to put Grantham on the map!

"Our events are held in a safe environment and hopefully walking distance or a short taxi trip home after a great alternative night out.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.designmynight.com/uk/whats-on/clubbing/bingo-revolution-featuring-ultrabeat-dj-set