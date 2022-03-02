A bingo event with a twist is coming to the town later this year.

Buzz Bingo, based in Venture Way, Grantham, will host Bingo Revolution on May 13 from 8.45pm onwards.

The event, which is dubbed 'bingo with a twist', will involve live music, comedians and prizes, including a six foot inflatable dinosaur.

Bingo Revolution is coming to Grantham. (55193490)

It combines the classic game of bingo with singalong tunes, with dance legends Ultrabeat, who produced the 2003 song Pretty Green Eyes, performing a DJ set on the night.

The night will also feature a pig-throwing contest and DJ Jim Slipp, who will play a mix of 80s and 90s chart-toppers.

Bingo Revolution owner Stephen Hunt said: “I always say it’s about three things: dancing, laughing and dabbing. It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night.

"With regular bingo it’s all about cash prizes. We have that, but we also have prizes like a 6ft inflatable dinosaur, a kettle and a tin of beans. People get more excited about the dinosaur than they do the cash to be honest.”

Bingo Revolution is partnering with Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest bingo operator, with events in their clubs across the UK.

Regulars and newcomers alike are encouraged to come down and enjoy the alternative night out which sees the traditional game of bingo with a party atmosphere.

Ben Coxhill, head of events and entertainment at Buzz Bingo, said: “Regular bingo games are filled with anticipation, so add DJs, drag queens, 90s bangers and life-changing prizes into the mix and you’re onto a winner. We can’t wait to host the party, meet everyone and have a good time.”

Tickets will be on sale on Thursday March 3 from 6pm. They can be bought online (https://bingo-revolution.designmynight.com/) or from Buzz Bingo in person.