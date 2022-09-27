An alternative evening of entertainment is on its way as Bada Bingo arrives in Grantham later this year.

The bingo 'rave' is set in an old-school bingo hall but with the lights off and music on.

Bingo-goers can expect confetti and flashing lights as they experience dance-offs, Bada rave rounds and sing-alongs.

Bada Bingo. Credit: Hannah Barnes (59621364)

Bada Bingo will no doubt be of great interest to hen nights, stag nights, and groups of friends and family wanting an unusual and fun night out.

A Bada Bingo spokesperson said: “At Bada Bingo we are devoted to creating an experience that will have you laughing for days. We are all about creating a safe space for people to come and let their hair down, and live and laugh in the moment.

“We want to offer an alternative night out that is far from your instragrammable destinations. We want people to leave with confetti in their hair and a story worth telling, rather than a picture for their instragram.”

For details of the Grantham event at Buzz Bingo on Venture Way, visit the website.

Bada Bingo is running events up and down the UK in retro Buzz Bingo Halls. Tickets start from £6 and are on sale now.