Following a sold-out show last month, a bingo and dance night will return to Grantham later this year.

Bingo Revolution, a bingo night with a twist, will return to Buzz Bingo Grantham with Dance legends N-Trance for a night of dancing on September 2.

The evening consists of comedy, music, great prizes and, of course, bingo.

Buzz Bingo Grantham hosted Bingo Revolution in May. (57428634)

The first Bingo Revolution night came to Grantham in May, with around 600 people turning out to enjoy the bingo night with a twist, which included a DJ set from noughties dance band Ultrabeat.

N-Trance are best known for the 90's dance classic ‘Set You Free', selling six million copies across the world, as well as covering of popular songs such as 'Staying Alive' and 'Do Ya Think I’m Sexy'. They will be performing a special DJ set on the night.

Bingo Revolution combines the classic game of bingo with singalong tunes, comedian hosts, and "life changing prizes", ranging from a tin of beans to a six foot inflatable dinosaur.

Speaking about what people can expect from the night, Bingo Revolution owner Stephen Hunt said: “I always say it’s about three things: dancing, laughing and dabbing. It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night.

"With regular bingo it’s all about cash prizes. We have that, but we also have prizes like a 6ft inflatable dinosaur, a kettle and a tin of beans. People get more excited about the dinosaur than they do the cash to be honest!"

Tickets are available from the club or online at www.designyournight.com

Ben Coxhill, head of events and entertainment at Buzz Bingo, said: “Regular bingo games are filled with anticipation, so add DJs, drag queens, 90s bangers and life-changing prizes into the mix and you’re onto a winner."