Colourful bird nesting boxes, crafted by offenders on probation during lockdown, are helping bring native wildlife back to a popular Grantham park.

They are being installed in trees at Dysart Park to improve the area’s ecosystem as part of the Blue Green Corridor partnership project, boosting the Witham riverside, riverbanks, green spaces and parks nearby.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people on probation had few opportunities to complete their unpaid work hours – which used to be known as community service – due to lockdown and other restrictions.

Community Payback Regional Placement Co-ordinator Nigel Harris, SKDC Chairman Cllr Breda Griffin, Regeneration Project Manager Tracey Mooney and SKDC Corporate Operations Officer Sharon Haythorn with the Dysart Park bird boxes. (55602522)

Placement coordinator for Community Payback, Nigel Harris, said: “We came up with an idea where eligible people on probation could make wooden bird boxes independently from their own home.

“There were set criteria to be met before independent working was approved for individuals but once approved, the task was to assemble the bird boxes, paint an undercoat and stencil the pattern to finish the box off.

“The end users for these bird boxes have mainly been charity shops, who sell them for £4 to £5. More than £1,200 has been raised overall by the various charity shops that have sold these bird boxes.”

SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope -Bellew said: “This is another notable example of partnership work to benefit the natural environment for residents and visitors alike.

“It is good news to hear of what has become a very successful scheme to help Community Payback work through a significant backlog caused by COVID, while still managing to benefit the community at the same time.”

Funded largely by the European Regional Development Fund, the Blue Green Corridor programme is a partnership between South Kesteven District Council, North Kesteven District Council, the Environment Agency and the National Trust.

More information can be found at www.withamsleabluegreencorridor.co.uk