A second case of bird flu has been confirmed in Lincolnshire as the UK continues to face its worst ever outbreak.

Bird flu has been found at a poultry farm near Woodhall Spa, following on from the first confirmed case in Ancaster earlier this month.

Birds at the premises will be humanely culled to prevent the spread.

Council officials had warned last week that there was a “serious risk” of the H5N1 virus – better known as bird or avian flu – continuing to spread.

The government announcement says: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed in commercial housed poultry on October 22 at a premises near Woodhall Spa, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire.

“A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone were declared around the premises. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.”

The last confirmed case, on October 12, happened at a poultry farm at Ancaster.

Strict biosecurity measures have been brought in across the country for anyone owning birds.

Mark Keal, Lincolnshire Trading Standards manager, said last week: “All bird-keepers – whether they be large commercial poultry farms or just backyard flocks – must maintain stringent biosecurity and hygiene measures.

“Lincolnshire was badly impacted by the disease last winter, with multiple cases across East Lindsey, so we’d urge people to act now to try and avoid another bad outbreak this year.

“Whilst the threat the health of the public from avian flu remains very low, people should remember not to touch dead wild birds that they come across, and to report them to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

More than a million birds were culled in East Lindsey last year.

Full details of what the new national prevention zone means can be found online.

You can report dead birds to APHA on 03459 33 55 77. Biosecurity advice from APHA is available on the Lincolnshire Trading Standards Facebook and Twitter pages, or you can visit GOV.UK/APHA