A community event brought people together to learn how to make nest boxes and identify different birds.

The Friendly Bench Bottesford was joined by volunteers from Grantham Men's Sheds to mark National Nest Box Week on Sunday February 19.

Those who attended the free event were taught how to make DIY nest boxes by representatives of Grantham Men's Sheds.

The National Nest Box Week event was held at Friendly Bench Bottesford. (62839280)

British Trust for Ornithology Leicestershire Rep, David Wright, shared his extensive bird knowledge, including how people can identify birds in their gardens and the differences between species.

Lyndsey Young, founder and CEO of The Friendly Bench, said that it was "good to make local connections" with a group such as Grantham Men's Sheds and invited other groups to get involved.

The National Nest Box Week event was held at Friendly Bench Bottesford. (62839295)

To find out more about upcoming events, search for The Friendly Bench Bottesford Community Group on Facebook.