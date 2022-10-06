A popular big band will host a birthday bash to mark its 10th anniversary.

GRAB, a big band based in Grantham, will return to the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday October 22 to mark 10 years since it was established.

The 20 piece big band plays a mix of swing classics from Count Basie to GRAB-style arrangements of more recent evergreen numbers.

GRAB will mark 10 years of playing with a special concert. (59807408)

For this special concert, the band’s vocalist, local singing sensation, Craig Martini, will be joined by talented girl singer, Becca Faye, returning to the band especially for this event.

Musical director, Pete Storey, said: “It’s hard to believe that this band has reached its 10th birthday.

"The band started with a few keen musicians gathering in a rehearsal room and rapidly grew to become a successful local act, playing to sell-out audiences.

"Our success is down to the dedication and hard work of our musicians, the support we receive from the Grantham Conservative Club, and the support we have had from those who follow us.”

Craig Martini said: “GRAB is such a fun band to sing with. It is rare these days for singers to have the opportunity to perform with a full size big band playing live.

"There’s nothing like the sound of a big band in full swing!”

Tickets for GRAB’s 10th birthday big band bash are available from the Guildhall Arts centre at the box office, https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/ or on 01476 406158.

GRAB’s popularity means that the band is now undertaking two shows a year at the Guildhall Theatre. At an event in the Arts Centre next year, they will be joined by a very special guest artist, American jazz star, Greg Abate.