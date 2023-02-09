A resident of Aslockton Hall Nursing and Residential Home has shared the secret of happiness as she celebrates her 103rd birthday today.

Hilda Gunn , who was born on February 9, 1920, said: “I find happiness in the people around me.

“You have to make your own happiness in this life, you can’t expect others to make it for you.”

Hilda Gunn pictured with nursing and care manager, Denisa Bombi. (62316855)

Hilda was born in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and remembers while working at a council house dressing up in all the mayor’s clothes with a friend.

“It was a good job no one saw us, the mayor had quite a wardrobe really,” she said.

“It was a pity there was no one to take our photograph but we couldn’t ask anybody or we would’ve been in trouble,” she remembers laughing.

Hilda Gunn pictured with L-R Emily Burbidge - manager, Denisa Bombi - nursing and care manager. (62316865)

As a young woman, she served in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force as a meteorological observer for five years.

After leaving, Hilda trained as a teacher at a college in Bedford and went on to teach for a total of 30 years across three junior schools.

Hilda met and married her husband, Ben, who was a headmaster, and lived in Leicestershire.

Her husband died 14 years ago, aged 91, and Hilda decided to move to be closer to her nephew.

She moved into Aslockton Hall in 2019.

Hilda will celebrate her birthday with cake and a party and music at the home.