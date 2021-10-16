A Bishop has blessed the new community garden at a village's Harvest Festival.

The Bishop of Grantham, the Rt Rev Nicholas Chamberlain, visited St Lawrence's Church, Sedgebrook for their Harvest Festival and blessed the new community garden that had been installed.

He blessed the gifts that were brought by the children and after the service, champagne, soft drinks, cake and nibbles were provided so that everyone could enjoy time with him.

The Bishop of Grantham, Rt Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain is welcomed by Sedgebrook parishioners. (52299739)

The church is working towards becoming an eco-church, and will be planting small trees and hedging from The Woodland Trust in its new cemetery extension.

The day also included a community bench being donated by Barbara Farrow in memory of her husband Geoffrey and a hand-made bird table donated by Sue and Ian Pykett in memory of Ian's father.