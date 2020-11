A shed and its contents were severely damaged by fire in a Grantham street last night.

Grantham firefighters were called to Welham Street just after 9pm.

Crews used one hose reel and breathing apparatus to tackle and extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters tackled a shed fire in Welham Street, Grantham, last night. (43015966)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there was "severe damage by fire to 1 shed and contents".