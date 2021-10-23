Funhouse Comedy Club brings another great night of laughter to the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom next month with another famous face from TV comedy.

Headlining on Thursday, November 25, is comedian, actor and writer Chris McCausland, who has appeared on ‘Live at The Apollo’, ‘Would I Lie To You’, ‘Have I Got News For You’ and ‘Eastenders’.

The only blind professional comedian on the circuit, he has an exclusive take on life. Good-natured, unruffled and extremely genial his diverse mix of subjects keeps his audiences amused.

The Guildhall will host another comedy night with Chirs McCausland. (52541748)

Support comes from Spaniard/Welshman Ignacio Lopez, who has performed for the Wales football squad and opened for James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers with his unique brand of sarcastic observations and witty lines. He gives his audience a taste of what it's like to be the outsider, explaining cultural differences with hilarious results.

Also appearing is the warm and friendly Jake Lambert, with his wonderful combination of one-liners and personal anecdotes. He gained a following on Twitter under the pseudonym @LittleLostLad and turned to comedy. Has supported Sean Walsh and Rob Beckett on tour.

Completing the line-up will be Yuriko Kotani, a previous BBC New Comedy Award Winner, with her deadpan, quirky, stage persona and musings about British culture and our love of vague timings.

Compere for the night is the lively and chatty Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £11 in advance. Doors open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start.

All information and bookings can be found at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk