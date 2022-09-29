A blind man had his phone stolen from him yesterday (Wednesday) when he was threatened with a knife while walking by the River Witham.

The man in his 70s was near the pedestrian bridge around 3pm when he was approached and threatened.

Cliff Freeman found the distressed man after the incident and called the police.

A robbery took place near this bridge over the Witham. Photo: Google (59663659)

Mr Freeman said: "I was coming back along there from Sainsbury's when I saw this elderly man. He was blind and had his guide dog with him.

"He said he has been robbed by the bridge and they had threatened him with a knife. They took his phone and tried to take his wallet but he somehow resisted them and they ran off.

"They had knocked him about a bit as well. He was in quite a state."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed officers were called at 2.55pm yesterday (September 28) to Harrow Street to a report of a robbery.

The spokesperson added: "A man, aged in his 70s, was threatened with a knife and had his mobile phone taken.

"The incident occurred near the bridge near the bottom of Oxford Street on Bowling Green Lane, Grantham."

Anybody who witnesses the incident or has any information is asked to call the police on 101 with incident reference 240 of September 28, 2022.