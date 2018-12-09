'Blocked drains in Grantham town centre are a disgrace'

A frustrated resident is demanding to know why more isn’t being done to clear the drains at a busy junction near the town centre.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, claims that the blocked drains at the corner of Barrowby Road and North Parade have been an issue for several years but says that they are getting worse.

She said: “Two of the three drains at the corner of North Parade and Barrowby Road are blocked and the third is not much better. When we had a very wet weekend a couple of weeks ago, it resulted in a three-foot-wide puddle from before the pedestrian crossing at the end of Barrowby Road to around 25 yards along North Parade.

“Traffic in the inside lane on Barrowby Road, whether just pulling away from the lights or trying to get through them before they changed, inevitably soaked the pavement alongside, together with any pedestrian unfortunate enough to be there. Those turning left into North Parade created a wave of water that carried at least twice its standing distance, meaning that anyone on foot wanting to cross to avoid paddling through the puddle or getting soaked by passing vehicles had to get out of the way.

“I understand that the council have been notified but have done nothing. It’s a disgrace that this major junction should be so neglected.”

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are aware of the issues with the drains at the junction of Barrowby Road and North Parade. They were cleaned out, but the problem persisted so we investigated further. It appears that there is a broken connection, which means that the road will need to be dug up so we can make the necessary repairs.

“Given how busy this junction is, the project will require some planning but we are hoping to get it done at some point next year.”