Volunteers with the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service have shown their appreciation to a garage which provided free MoT tests to the charity.

Members and volunteers with LEBBS visited Harlaxton Road Service Station to present owner Anton Brett with a certificate of appreciation.

Rob Brunswick, of LEBBS, was able to negotiate the MoTs with Mr Brett.

Anne Skelcher, chairman of LEBBS, and fundraiser Iam Smalley presented the certificate to Mr Brett as a thank you for his support of the charity.

The service will urgently transport ant medical items needed by a hospital. The hospital places a call to the controller via a centralised number. The controller then liaises with the nearest rider or driver who makes the collection, and delivers it quickly and safely to its destination.

Chair of Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service Anne Skelcher presents a certificate of appreciation to Anton Brett, of Harlaxton Road Service Station. (61298057)

The team work on a rota basis, with a charity-owned vehicle located at the rider or driver's house for the duration of their shift. This means that whatever the time, day or night, they are able to respond as quickly as possible.