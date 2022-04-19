People are being encouraged to visit a commemorative orchard, which is beginning to blossom.

Nature-lovers have been invited to celebrate Blossom Watch Day at the Heroes Commemorative Orchard in Grantham.

On Saturday (April 23), Wyndham Park volunteers and South Kesteven District Council staff will be welcoming visitors from 10am to 2pm.

Blossom in Grantham's Heroes Orchard (56044024)

They will be explaining wartime milestones that prompted the creation of the three acre orchard and offer activity sheets to children.

Based next to Wyndham Park, the orchard was planted in 2020 before the first pandemic lockdown, and is now home to more than 70 cherry, apple, pear and plum trees, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WW2.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy said: "The sight of early blossom is always a welcome one and is sure to cheer us all up.

"Please bring your children, your cameras and even your painting easels and enjoy these beautiful blossoms as spring gets under way and our orchard matures."

Blossom Watch Day is an annual celebration launched by the National Trust, who owns the orchard leased by the SKDC.

The orchard has information boards tracing local wartime heritage linked to the First Airborne Division and the Unites States Army Air Force.