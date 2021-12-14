A Grantham pub is applying for a live music licence which will be determined on Friday (December 17).

As part of the major variation of premises licence, The Blue Pig in Vine Street wants to be able to host live music indoors between 7pm and 11pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

It also wants to be able to sell alcohol between 10am and 1.30am, Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and midnight on Sundays.

As part of its application to South Kesteven District Council, the Blue Pig also wants to be able to provide recorded music between 10am and 2am, Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and midnight on Sundays indoors.

During the consultation period the authority received nine representations, mainly with concerns relating to anti-social behaviour and noise from the premises. One representation was withdrawn.

The application will be determined by the alcohol, entertainment and late night refreshment committee at SKDC at 10am on Friday (December 17).