A blue plaque was unveiled on Saturday (June 18) at the Angel and Royal Hotel in Grantham.

The plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Grantham and Civic Society member Councillor Graham Jeal and was commissioned by the Grantham Civic Society.

Courtney Finn, chairman of the Civic Society, said: "The Angel and Royal is one of our most special buildings and so we thought it time to celebrate and acknowledge the building and its history.

The plaque was unveiled to celebrate the Angel and Royal Hotel on 4-5 High St, NG31 6PN. (57418982)

"The hotel has been an important feature of the town for many hundreds of years.

"Having a popular hotel in the town centre is good for the community in any town to cater for residents and visitors alike.

"The Kings Room is probably one of the finest dining rooms in the whole of the East Midlands and so we are very fortunate."

The Angel and Royal Hotel is a Grade 1 listed building, and has a rich of history of Royal visitors which is acknowledged on the plaque.

Across Grantham, the Civic Society now has 15 plaques and four information signboards to acknowledge the history of the town.

