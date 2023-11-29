A plaque has been unveiled to honour the founder of the Methodist Church.

The blue plaque was officially unveiled yesterday (Tuesday) by the Grantham Civic Society at Lindpet House, in Market Place.

Ruth Crook, treasurer of the Grantham Civic Society, welcomed all who attended and gave a brief history of John Wesley’s visits to Grantham.

All those in attendance at the unveiling of the plaque at Lindpet House, in Grantham.

She said: “We are fortunate to have an accurate account of John Wesley’s life, because he kept a diary which is readily available.

“Reverend Andy Fyall (chair of Nottingham and Derby Methodist District and co-president of the East Midlands Wesley History Society) unveiled the plaque and did the blessing.

The plaque dedicated to John Wesley.

“Refreshments were [then] served in ChristChurch church hall afterwards.”

Also in attendance was Reverend Dr Peter Stevenson, United Reformed Church minister and minister of ChristChurch LEP, Courtney Finn, former chairman of the Grantham Civic Society and who initiated plans for the installation of the blue plaque and members of the Grantham Civic Society committee.

John Wesley visited the White Lion, now known as Lindpet House, on February 18, 1747, during one of his journeys.

He returned to Grantham on July 9, 1781, where he preached to a large crowd at the back of a house in Westgate, because they could not find any building large enough to accommodate the crowd.