BMW car seized by police after driver does 'doughnuts' in Grantham Morrisons car park
Published: 11:34, 11 April 2021
| Updated: 11:34, 11 April 2021
Police seized a BMW car in the early hours of this morning after they heard the driver doing 'doughnuts' in Morrisons car park in Grantham.
Officers say they heard 'screeching tyres' just after midnight and responded to find the BMW driver trying out the manouevres on the car park.
In a tweet, Lincolnshire Police said: "At 0015hrs today we responded to the sound of screeching tyres at Morrisons car park, Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham.
"A BMW 3 series was found doing doughnuts in the car park area. Driver reported for driving offences."
The police also seized the car under section 59 of the Road Traffic Act which allows them to seize a vehicle if it is being used in an anti-social manner.