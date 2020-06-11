Home   News   Article

Board approves 'temporary' downgrade of Grantham A&E

By Marie Bond
Published: 12:23, 11 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:26, 11 June 2020

There will be anger and disappointment across Grantham today (Thursday) as a "temporary" downgrade of the A&E at Grantham Hospital has been given the green light.

The board of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has this morning approved a plan to turn the A&E department into an urgent treatment centre from June 22.

The trust says this is a "temporary" measure which would be in place until at least March 31, 2021.

