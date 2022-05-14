A board game shop is fast becoming a community social hub.

Dice Cavern Games has recently opened new premises in Westgate proving a more central location for its customers to meet and mingle.

Dice Cavern Games has built a reputation with local hobbyists for the past three years at its old shop on Kings Walk but its owner Steve is hoping that the new location will attract new fans and widen the social scene he is keen to offer to the Grantham community.

The new store on Westgate

The store has a broad variety of unusual and popular board games for sale to suit all the family, with a particular penchant for science fiction and fantasy. Popular games include Ticket to Ride, Wing Span, Flying Goblin and Catan. There’s also a good selection of mini figure games and trading games, such as Pokémon available, and trading events are often arranged in store.

Hobbyists can come along with friends to use the space to play games with tables available to rent for the entire day. It’s also a fantastic place to meet new people with the opportunity to come along on games nights and meet new people to play with. It‘s this social element of the store that is proving popular with its customers providing somewhere to enjoy games and meet like-minded people.

Dice Cavern Games

Steve Booth, owner of Dice Cavern Games, said: “There are many people who enjoy games but don’t have anyone to play with and there are others who want to meet more people so I thought it would be great if we could provide a space where not only are games for sale but people can stay and have fun, learn about the games and try something new.

"The new premises will hopefully give more prominence to what we do, and I really hope that many new people will come along as I want this to be for the community, not just as my business.”

Sebastian Kopycki, a hobbyist, said: "While board gaming/tabletop gaming has a decent world-wide community centred around it with a good selection of events it is still fairly niche on the local level. Hobbyists in smaller towns specifically have to find ways to enjoy it - either by organizing local gaming groups or travelling to nearby larger cities to attend events at board game shops.

“Before Dice Cavern Board Games opened in Grantham the closest alternatives were quite far away, and it is difficult to build and enjoy a local community when you have to factor in extensive travelling. Now that Dice Cavern has been in Grantham for a while and have recently relocated to a much larger premises at 2 Westgate it means all the local board and tabletop gamers have a dedicated place to meet, exchange experiences and enjoy their hobby together."

Playing tables and social areas

The new store is open on Mondays and Saturdays from 11am until 5.30pm and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1pm until 10.30pm, giving people chance to play at night and to join in the new evening group game sessions. Further information on events and games available can be found on the Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/dicecaverngames/