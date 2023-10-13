A board has been installed at Grantham Station in aid of World Mental Health day earlier this week.

The board was unveiled on Tuesday (October 10) and was designed by Stephanie Seege, an influencer known as The Sticky Fairy on Instagram.

Sharon Wyatt, manager of Grantham Railway Station, first came across Stephanie’s work walking through London Bridge Rail Station and decided to get in contact with Stephanie about having something similar in Grantham.

The mental health board at Grantham Railway Station.

Sharon said: “I was walking through the station and I went to go see this small board and I absolutely loved it.

“As someone who has experienced mental health problems, it really struck a chord with me personally.

“It’s powerful and we need something like this.

“I think it just gives positivity and with a lot going on in the world at the moment, I think it’s important we see more positivity where we can.”

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.