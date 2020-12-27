A small boat has been spotted floating down the River Witham after getting caught up in the strong winds and heavy rain during Storm Bella last night.

Volunteers at Grantham RiverCare are appealing for its owner to contact them after spotting the boat at Wyndham Park this morning (Sunday).

A spokesperson said: "A small boat has floated down the Witham overnight, with it possibly breaking free with last night's storm.

The River Witham this morning.(43723565)

We think it is from the Dudley Road area. One of our volunteers has managed to tie it securely to the park fencing.

"If it is yours or you know of the owner can you please get in touch with us through a direct message."

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for much of Lincolnshire as Storm Bella brought strong winds and heavy rain on Boxing Day.

River Witham. (43723808)

The River Witham was on an EA flood alert with photos showing high water levels at Wyndham Park on Thursday.

River Witham. (43723806)

River Witham. (43723804)

Photos: RiverCare Grantham