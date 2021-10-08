Youngsters at a village primary school near Grantham welcomed 'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks when he dropped in as part of his UK book tour this week.

Buckminster Primary School was one of only 14 schools across the UK and Northern Ireland to win a visit from Joe to promote his debut children’s book, The Burpee Bears, the first in a series about a family of bears where every day is a day for adventure and discovery.

True to Joe’s ethos, it is a fun and positive story with added exercises and recipes for families to share and enjoy together.

Joe Wicks visits Buckminster School (52060664)

Headteacher Debbie Clarke was delighted to welcome Joe to the school on Tuesday.

She added: “We were so happy to welcome Joe to our small village school. Joe played such a big part in our online learning programme throughout lockdown. We were delighted to find out that our school had been selected to feature in his UK book tour.

"Our children were so excited to meet Joe, to work out with him, to hear his new story and to ask him questions.”

Joe Wicks visits Buckminster School (52060658)

Joe ran a workout session for the whole school before reading his new book, The Burpee Bears. Following the reading, Joe answered the children's questions before taking a tour around the school to visit the children in their classrooms before saying goodbye.

Debbie added: “The positivity of Joe’s message really resonates with us as a school as we prioritise our children’s wellbeing above all things. We have integrated the NHSbacked scheme, “Five Ways to Wellbeing” into our weekly curriculum as well as investing in new outdoor learning spaces such as an outdoor classroom and on-site forest school to ensure that our children have every opportunity to thrive following such a challenging time through Lockdown.”