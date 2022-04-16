Home   News   Article

Body found believed to be missing girl from Grantham area

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 09:20, 16 April 2022
 | Updated: 09:28, 16 April 2022

Police have provided an update after an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old.

Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal yesterday evening to find Evelyn, who was reported missing from the Grantham area.

An update has since been provided, stating that a body has been found which is believed to that of Evelyn.

Lincolnshire Police news. (6920519)
A statement said: "We are saddened to report that a body found in Grantham yesterday evening (15 April) is believed to be that of 15-year-old Evelyn. She had been reported missing on Friday afternoon.

"We are supporting her family at this difficult time.

"Our thanks go to everyone who shared our media appeal."

