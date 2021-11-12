Officers searching for a woman reported missing from her home in the Vale of Belvoir have this afternoon (Friday) found a body.

Although the body has not been formally identified, it is believed to be that of 61-year-old Wendy Grass, who had had last been seen at around 6am on Wednesday (November 10) and was reported missing a short time later.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The body of the woman was located near Stathern.

At this time, her death not believed to be suspicious and as such, a file will be prepared for the coroner.