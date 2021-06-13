A body has been found near Doddington Hall today (Sunday, June 13) by police searching for a man who was reported missing yesterday morning.

Formal identification has yet to take place but in police believe it to be Shailesh Chauhan, 32, who was reported missing yesterday morning.

The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been made aware.

Police news.

Police thanked the public who shared their appeal to find Mr Chauhan.