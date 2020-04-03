The body of a man has been found this morning near the A1 in Grantham.

Police received reports concerning a person this morning at 5am.

They found a body by the A52 bridge which crosses the A1.

Lincolnshire Police (30510765)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report of a concern for safety at around 5am today, Friday, in which the body of a man in his 60s was located at the A52 bridge on the A1 Grantham.

"This death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner."

