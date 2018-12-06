The body of a man has been recovered from the Grantham Canal by the Dirty Duck public house near Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

The body was reported to be found by people working on the restoration of Grantham Canal around 3pm.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed today: "Yesterday we received a report of a body found in the Dirty Duck canal, Woolsthorpe, Grantham.

"This is being treated as unexplained and a Post Mortem will take place in due course."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 255 of 5 December.”