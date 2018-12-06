Body of man found in Grantham Canal in Vale of Belvoir
The body of a man has been recovered from the Grantham Canal by the Dirty Duck public house near Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.
The body was reported to be found by people working on the restoration of Grantham Canal around 3pm.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed today: "Yesterday we received a report of a body found in the Dirty Duck canal, Woolsthorpe, Grantham.
"This is being treated as unexplained and a Post Mortem will take place in due course."
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 255 of 5 December.”
