British Transport Police found the body of a woman when they were called to the railway track near Grantham station on Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after police were alerted to the incident by the railway bridge on South Parade.

A BTP spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Grantham railway station at 3.01am on Saturday, 20 February, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene."

The spokesperson said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.