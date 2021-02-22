Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Body of woman found by police at Grantham railway track

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:22, 22 February 2021
 | Updated: 16:23, 22 February 2021

British Transport Police found the body of a woman when they were called to the railway track near Grantham station on Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after police were alerted to the incident by the railway bridge on South Parade.

A BTP spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Grantham railway station at 3.01am on Saturday, 20 February, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

British Transport Police (44532525)
British Transport Police (44532525)

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene."

The spokesperson said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

GranthamHuman Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE