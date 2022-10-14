The organisers of the annual bonfire and fireworks display in Great Gonerby have confirmed it will go ahead this year.

Lincolnshire Fire Aid will hold the event on Saturday, November 5.

The event will take at Belton Lane, Great Gonerby, opposite the playing field.

The bonfire and fireworks display at Gonerby (5246996)

The event returned last year after it was cancelled for two years because of a waterlogged site in 2019 and Covid in 2020.

The gates open at 5.30pm with the bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks from 7.30pm.

Entry is £5 with children under seven getting in for free.