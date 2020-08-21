Home   News   Article

Grantham firefighters tackle hedge blaze in Great Gonerby caused by bonfire

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:38, 21 August 2020
 | Updated: 15:42, 21 August 2020

Fire crews attended a blaze in Great Gonerby, caused by the embers from a nearby bonfire.

A crew from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue today [Friday] attended a hedge fire on Green Street, Great Gonerby at 12.30pm.

The blaze caused "severe fire damage to 2sqm of hedgerow and one tree stump."

Fire news (31085696)

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel, a drag, one water backpack and one Thermal Imaging Camera.

