Fire crews attended a blaze in Great Gonerby, caused by the embers from a nearby bonfire.

A crew from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue today [Friday] attended a hedge fire on Green Street, Great Gonerby at 12.30pm.

The blaze caused "severe fire damage to 2sqm of hedgerow and one tree stump."

Fire news (31085696)

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel, a drag, one water backpack and one Thermal Imaging Camera.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more FireGrantham